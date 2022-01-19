Former VP Mphoko Faces Jail

By- Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko faces imprisonment after the court has said that he must now defend himself on charges that he wrongly ordered the release of two top Zinara officials from police custody.

This week, Harare regional magistrate Mr Trynos Utahwashe dismissed Mphoko’s application for discharge at the close of the state’s case.

Mphoko is charged with criminal abuse of office after he allegedly ordered the release of former acting chief executive of the Zimbabwe National Road Administration, Moses Juma, and former Zinara board member Davison Norupiri from Avondale Police Station after their arrest in 2016.

He had applied for discharge at the close of State case arguing that the State had failed to present evidence in court that warrants his conviction. The State opposed his application.

In his ruling, Mr Utahwashe ruled that Mphoko had a case to answer and must be put to his defence.

The matter is being held in camera although his immediate family members are allowed to attend the trial.

According to the State, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) received a case on May 6, 2016 in which Juma and Norupiri were being accused of fraud and criminal abuse of office.

-State media