Mnangagwa Speaks On Warriors Last Match Victory

By- President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he was proud of the country’s senior men football team, the Warriors, for winning its last match against Guinea at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals underway in Cameroon.

The Warriors defeated Guinea by 2-1, with scores coming from Knowledge Musona and Kuda Mahachi.

Commenting on the victory, on tweeter Mnangagwa said:

“Victory for the Warriors! You have made Zimbabwe proud”.