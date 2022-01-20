Dynamos Coach Loses Car To Police

By-Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya’s Ford Everest has been impounded by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for not having number plates.

ZRP launched an operation on Saturday targeting unregistered vehicles and those without number plates, saying they were being used by criminals in the commission of rapes, armed robberies, kidnappings, among other crimes.

Soccer24 reported a source as saying Ndiraya’s car, which he got from the club’s sponsors Sakunda Holdings, has been taken to Borrowdale Police Station. Said the