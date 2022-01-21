MDC Alliance Pushing For Electoral Reforms Before By-Elections

By A Correspondent| The opposition MDC Alliance local government secretary Jacob Mafume has said his party will leave no stone unturned in pushing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to implement electoral reforms ahead of the 26 March by-elections.

Mafume said they have since submitted several issues they want implemented before the by-elections are held.

“The issues that we put to ZEC are around access to public media because this is a campaign, issues of publicity around the registration blitz, the capacity and funding to carry out the blitz,” Mafume said.

“And also the consultative and monitoring processes that will happen around delimitation and also the issue around voter education and equitable access to the public media and the enforcement of the codes of conduct in relation to the behaviour of political parties and candidates.”

“We also spoke about the need for input into the electoral reforms and that they pass through Parliament. We are proposing that the Electoral Act be realigned to the Constitution.”

“We are going to ensure that all the reforms are met, otherwise the credibility of the whole process is brought into question.

“ZEC was outlining its processes and procedures, its readiness in terms of preparation towards by-elections, its annual plan towards delimitation.

“They will outline a programme, which they will give us on Monday on the processes and stages that they will go through to get to the registration blitz, by-elections, delimitations as the key focus areas for this year in relation to ZEC activities, said Mafume.