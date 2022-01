Highlanders Snatch FC Platinum Star

Highlanders have completed their second signing of the mid-season transfer window after snapping another FC Platinum player.

Bosso has announced the arrival of Rahman Kutsanzira, who’s joining the club in his third spell.

The midfielder was with the Bulawayo giants for four years before moving to Mandava in 2018. His first stint happened between 2009 and 2011.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe