White Investor Fears ‘Hondo Yeminda’ re-occurrence after Chombo farm Grab

By A Correspondent| PaperHole Investments (PHI), a white investor company who have been in partnership with former minister Ignatious Chombo expressed their fear of loosing everything after impending farm grab.

PHI a white owned company who have been in a joint venture with Chombo has registered their worst fear of the re occurrence of the chaotic land reform of the 2000s when many white farmers lost land and loved ones.

In a letter written by PHI, they indicated that their worst fears over the impending farm grab is to loose everything including lives, after more than 3 years of investment.

“Prior to any investment and fully cognisant of the legal requirements, PHI ensured that the joint venture was ratified by the ministry.

“The current events are unsettling,”reads the other part of the letter.Meanwhile, more questions are being raised about why Minister Masuka wants to cancel a 99 year lease yet his own Ministry agreed that it would not cancel the lease for a period of 18 years and that the Ministry approved and co signed the joint venture.

Sources at the Ministry have said, “the Masuku is well aware of the investment made there is a ploy to hold Chombo and the white investors to ransom by splitting up the farm despite the investment with the intention of engaging in rent seeking behaviour.

Names of personal friends and former workmates of the Minister have also been suggested to be beneficiaries.”

It has been also revealed that the investors are already discussing with other white farmers to abandon joint ventures or in some cases leave the country.

However this time the government of Zimbabwe is initially wooing investors to first invest then they are deprived of their investment.

However, it is still not clear whether minister Masuka actions have the approval and support of Cabinet or the party.