ZimEye
1. The next stage in the Mwonzora/Khupe dogfight is parliamentary recalls. It’s called elimination by recall. Whoever the regime recognises as having the right of recall will get control of the pot of public funds they are both eyeing.— Alex T Magaisa 🇿🇼 (@Wamagaisa) January 23, 2022
