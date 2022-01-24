Armed Police Disrupt Chamisa Kuwadzana Meeting

By- Armed police on Sunday disrupted the opposition, MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa’s community consultation process in Kuwadzana.

The party accused the police of double standards after the ruling Zanu PF was allowed the ruling ZANU PF to congregate.

Below is a statement by the MDC Alliance:

Armed Riot Police have disrupted community consultation process for our candidate selection in Kuwadzana. Our leaders were made to sit on muddy grass. Incidentally, Zanu PF was allowed to carry out primaries and violent elections without interference.

The party said more details on the matter will follow.

Recalled MDC Alliance legislator for Kuwadzana, Chalton Hwende who is also the party’s Secretary-General, said the disruptions will not dampen the opposition’s spirit. He said:

Police disrupted our candidate confirmation exercise in @MdcKuwadzanatoday. We are aware that the regime desperately want to win in Kuwadzana but takavamirira [we’re waiting for them].

Pedzisai Ruhanya said over 100 armed riot police officers stormed the Kuwadzana venue of a meeting that was intended to confirm the party’s candidate in the 26 March 2022 by-elections.

In recent years, armed police officers have violently dispersed MDC Alliance gatherings while some of the intended meetings were blocked.