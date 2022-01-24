Man Hauled To Court Over Bogus Vehicle Deal

By A Correspondent- A Harare man has been arraigned before the courts on allegations of defrauding his victim of US$4 530 in a botched vehicle deal.

The suspect, Larry Makahamadze (34), on Friday appeared before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda, who granted him $10 000 bail.

The case was remanded to February 2 for routine remand.

The State alleges that sometime in March 2019, Makahamadze misrepresented to Enias Tanyongana that he was selling a Mercedes-Benz C180 for US$4 530.

Makahamadze alleged that he was selling the motor vehicle to raise capital for his business of supplying laptops.

It was, however, later discovered that the vehicle was non-existent after Tanyongana had already paid for it.

Only US$1 230 was recovered.

Prosecutor Lynette Gwarisa represented the State.-Newsday