Seke Woman ‘Stays’ With Two Hubbies, Looking For A 3rd One

By- A Seke woman is living with two husbands and has vowed to add TWO more.

Emma Nguwo, a nurse by profession, confirmed the story saying she was treating her two husbands well.

“A number of people have been talking behind my back that I have two husbands,” said Nguwo.

“I was not prepared for the story to go public but thank you for seeking my comment.

“It’s unfortunate that one of my husbands has left for Chitungwiza in Unit D where he has a house.

“This one is my second husband and his name is Robert Musakanda and we have one child aged seven.

“I have four children with my first husband.”

Emma said her first husband was living abroad when she got married to Musakanda.

“Musakanda is a loving husband,” she said.

“I narrated to Musakanda that my first husband was living in South Africa and he felt sorry for him.

“We agreed to ask him to return home since he had been away for 13 years.

“I could not continue living alone and I got married to Musakanda and that is how I ended living with the two in one house.

“Yes, people have been saying a lot about us and I have the intention of adding one or two other husbands, if time permits.

“Havashamiswe naizvozvo chete asi nekuti ndinonwa doro nemurume wangu uyu mubhawa zvisingaitwe nemadzimai mazhinji.

“Inini naMusakanda tisu tinonwa doro.”

Musakanda told H-Metro Nguwo was honest about her marital status and he has accepted her first husband at his house.

“Villagers have been keen to hear more about how we are living but I do not like that, this has nothing to do with them,” said Musakanda.

“Nguwo disclosed everything about her life when I met her and I liked that.

“She was honest.

“When she told me that her first husband was struggling out there I accepted him.

“He came and we have been living well only that he has gone to Chitungwiza to see his daughters.

“I am not comfortable for the story to go public since it would tarnish my image.”

Efforts to get first husband’s comment were in vain. H Metro