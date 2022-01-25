Citizens Know Face Of Change, Declares President Chamisa

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC) leader, President Nelson Chamisa has declared that citizens know the face of change and hope in the country.

On Monday President Chamisa unveiled the name of his new party in the capital Harare.

“The citizens know who is the face & voice of hope. Those in Zanu know it, that’s why even after stripping us naked, they still come to us & we say go to those you’ve given borrowed robs. They don’t even believe in those robes. They still want us, even naked.

Said President Chamisa:

“We can’t be purchased. We’re convinced that our conviction to bring change to Zimbabwe is unshakeable & indomitable. Zimbabwean citizens know who their leaders are. They know who champions the struggle for better wages, students & women struggles.”

He added :

“We are not just having a new name. We are having a new entity and new organisation & a new people. We’ve left the vices and transgressions of yesteryear. We represent hope, happiness, joy, freedom, ideas, solutions. Hope is our new name.”

Also watch video below: