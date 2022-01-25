Daring Copper Thieves Vandalise State House Cables

By A Correspondent- Daring copper cable thieves recently cut electricity cables to State House in Bulawayo as the city witnesses a surge in vandalism cases.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the development yesterday.

“I can confirm that we are receiving an increase in the number of reports of copper cable theft.

“We are appealing to members of the public to assist police with information that might lead to the arrest of the suspects,” Ncube said.

“Theft of cables are affecting all operations in the city.

“Some have affected police stations, including the State House.

“On January 20, we received a report of theft of 225m x 35mm copper cables in the Donnington area, and another one of 1 400m x25mm of overhead copper cable conductors in Sauerstown and Hillside on Sunday.”

Ncube said other areas affected were Njube and Pumula.

“We receive such reports on a daily basis,” Ncube said.

Zesa spokesperson George Manyaya recently said that the power utility required over US$6 million to replace stolen equipment.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage secretary Aaron Nhepera last year told Parliament that a Copper Control Amendment Bill would be crafted to impose a mandatory 10-year jail term for vandalism of cables.-newsday