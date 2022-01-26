Mwonzora Goes For Chamisa’s CCC

Share

By A Correspondent- The MDC-T led Douglas Mwonzora has announced its decision to hunt down and recall all MPS who joined the Citizens Coalition for Change from parliament.

On Tuesday, MDC-T spokesperson Witness Dube told VOA that they would recall all the MDC-Alliance MPS from parliament because they had defected.

” The law is unambiguous on who should be recalled from parliament and who should not, and there is no debate about that. If an MP joins another party which is not the one that took him to parliament, they automatically cease to be a member of the former,”

Nelson Chamisa on Monday rebranded the former MDC-Alliance party and named it CCC.