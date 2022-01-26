New Twist To Prophet T Freddy-Rutendo Makuti Saga As Chief Chikwaka Is Arrested

By A Correspondent| Chief Chikwaka born Murambiwa Witness Bungu has been arrested for extorting prophet T Freddy this afternoon at Harare Central Police station.

The traditional leader is expected to appear in Court this afternoon.Last year the traditional leader called the prophet to his rural home in Juru asking him to pay USD15 000 and 3 goats for allegedly having an affair with his niece and ZBC presenter Rutendo Makuti.

Chikwaka is jointly charged with Makuti, ZBC engineer Mutetepi Maushe and former police officer Gibson Jaji.

The other three accused were arrested last year and the case is still pending before the courts.

Makuti later reported for rape after the prophet turned down her demands.

Chikwaka a senator was also a state witness in the rape trial and he said the rape allegations were not making any sense to him.