Mwonzora Useless, Immature- Zivhu

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|Controversial former Zanu PF MP for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu says MDC- T president Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora is useless and immature.

Although Zivhu maintains he is a Zanu PF supporter, the outspoken politician has not hidden his passion for the party led by President Nelson Chamisa.

Writing on Twitter, Zivhu advised Mwonzora to ” play with toys” because of lack of sound political strategies.

“Politics is for big Boyz, small Boys play with your toys , this game is for strategists not noise makers, you don’t grab everything from the other players like MDC-T that’s childish. Usafadza muvengi wako because of money and power, ramba kuitiswa and hired kuparadza vekwako,” said Zivhu.

“Ndarohwa nechando nhasi zvokuda kufa apa ndanga ndisina jacket, mumwe mukomana ndokuti Mr Zivhu ndingakupai randinaro mozondipa mangwana, ndamboda kuramba but chando chakafanana nenhamo hazvina face yomunhu mberi kwazvo. Ndabva ndatora ndomupa mangwana Jessy rake but rinodziya

My dressing today ndiri pamusha paruzevha pangu, explains a lot about Chamisa and Mwonzora, “Yellow” kureva kuti chero usina hembe unogona kufamba kana une bhurukwa chete, “Red” kana une hembe usina bhurukwa haungafambi wakashama. Saka pavaviri ava pane umwe watoshama zvatoguma,” Zivhu added.

Mr Mwonzora