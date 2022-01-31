Warm Reception For The People’s President In Tanzania: Watch
31 January 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader, President Nelson Chamisa has declared that victory is certain in the 2023 polls.
President Chamisa made the remarks in Tanzania on Saturday.
“People’s President, Adv
@nelsonchamisa
has been warmly received in Dar Es Salaam where he was the Guest of Honour at the launch of #ACTKiganjani at Mlimani City hall. Today, with other like-minded regional political leaders, he will attend the #ACT Congress,” Citizens Coalition For Change said in a statement.
Also watch videos below: