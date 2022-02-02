Baby Dumping At Top Harare Holiday Resort

By A Correspondent The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said they were investigating a case of infanticide after a body of a newly born baby was found dumped in a bin at Pandari Lodge in Highlands, Harare.

The discovery was made on Sunday the 30th of January 2022.

Below is the police statement :

Police in Harare are investigating a suspected case of Infanticide in which an infant’s body was found in a bin on 30/01/22 at Pandari Lodge, Highlands. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.

Cases of baby dumping are common with some of the perpetrators citing many issues such as failure to locate the fathers of the babies.

Some say they are victims of sexual abuse, therefore, the child will be a constant reminder of the abuse.

