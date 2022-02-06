Hwende Speaks On Abduction Reports

By A Correspondent- CCCT Secretary-General Chalton Hwende has opened up on his alleged abduction.

There were reports that Hwende was on Saturday abducted by state agents in Chitungwiza.

Responding to the message, Hwende said it was a fake distress call.

“My daughter has just informed me that there is a message circulating alleging that I have been abducted. This is false l have been freely moving around constituencies in Harare monitoring voter registration. The focus is on getting 6 million votes for Nelson Chamisa,” he said.