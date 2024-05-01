Katsande Keen To Assume Warriors Coaching Post

Willard Katsande has expressed interest in coaching the Warriors and his former club Kaizer Chiefs in the future.

Katsande is working on achieving his CAF C coaching badge.

He is already working at South African fourth-division side, Crystal Lake FC as part of the club’s technical team.

Speaking with broadcaster Robert Marawa on Marawa Sports Worldwide show, the retired midfielder said: “I’m going to do my CAF C (coaching badge) in June.”

When asked about his intention to coach the Warriors, he added: “Yes, I want to coach the Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs too.

“Once I get my qualifications, I’m going to knock on the door.

“Right now, I’m busy with my soccer school for boys and that project gave me the vibe and confidence.

“I’m now preparing myself and soon as I’m done with my qualifications, I will go for that (coaching Chiefs), and then my national team, because I want to give back to my country.”

