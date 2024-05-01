Mo Salah Not Leaving Liverpool

Liverpool have confirmed their stance on Mohamed Salah’s future as the player will enter the final 12 months of his contract in July.

The Egyptian star’s future was thrown into major doubt after he was involved in a touchline row with coach Jurgen Klopp in the 2-2 draw against West Ham and speculation suggested the club could be tempted to sell him.

However, according to the English outlet, The Guardian, the Reds hierarchy remain relaxed over the incident and expect the forward to stay next season.

The publication adds that Liverpool expect him to remain an important part of their plans under Arne Slot, who is close to being ­confirmed as Klopp’s ­successor.

And the bosses view the touchline spat as a sign of Salah’s unhappiness at being dropped after the derby defeat at Everton rather than evidence of wider discontent.

The 32-year-old is earning £350,000 a week and the Anfield side could try to extend the deal rather than lose him on a free in 2025.

Virgil van Dijk and Trent ­Alexander-Arnold also enter the final 12 months of their contracts this summer and the incoming sporting director, Richard Hughes, will be tasked with securing their long-term futures.

