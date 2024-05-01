Time For Action Is Now…

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

In a stirring call for action, former MDC Alliance and CCC Youth Assembly spokesperson, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, has urged Zimbabweans to confront head-on the authoritarian rule of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Speaking out against the entrenched dictatorship, Chuma’s words resonate as a rallying cry for change in a nation grappling with political oppression and economic turmoil.

Chuma released a brief statement on Monday.

Chuma’s impassioned plea for decisive action echoes the sentiments of many disillusioned Zimbabweans who refuse to remain passive in the face of oppression.

He challenges his fellow citizens to envision a different path, one where complacency is replaced by courage and determination.

His words, delivered with conviction, serve as a wake-up call to a nation on the brink of despair.

“Imagine dai during the liberation struggle if people were just folding hands waiting for Robert Mugabe & Joshua Nkomo to liberate them?” Chuma exclaimed.

“Surely Ian Smith’s ‘not in a 1000 years’ would have been fulfilled. We can’t relegate our struggle to Nelson Chamisa alone!”

With each word, Chuma underscores the urgency of the situation, drawing parallels between the struggles of the past and the challenges of the present.

His message is clear: the fight for freedom and justice requires the active participation of all Zimbabweans, not just a select few.

“Why are you quiet Zimbabwe when you don’t have electricity?” Chuma implores.

“Potholes, ZiG, corruption, inflation, vote rigging, abductions etc will never end if you remain silent fellow citizens.

Mnangagwa can’t have his cake and eat it too! We just can’t allow this rot to continue!”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...