Sikhala, Mudha War Escalates

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| The war of words between Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala and Midlands Provincial minister Owen Mudha Ncube is escalating and has been joined by Zanu PF youthies from Midlands who yesterday said there is no regret for chanting the slogan “Pasi na Job Sikhala”.

The dispute arose after Mudha, at a Zanu PF event over the weekend, vocally denounced Sikhala chanting the slogan “Pasi na Job Sikhala”.

Sikhala did not take this lightly and promptly rebutted him for employing cowardly tactics to silence him.

He expressed his dismay, stating, “Dear Zimbabweans and all our worldwide friends, I am disappointed and deeply troubled by threats against my life by Owen Mudha Ncube.”

He emphasized the importance of democracy and freedom of expression, lamenting the actions of those who seek to silence opposing voices.

In response to Sikhala’s remarks, the Zanu PF youths reiterated their support for Mudha, defending the “pasi nemhandu” slogan, asserting its significance as a revolutionary statement.



. Job Sikhala is doing to please his colonial paymasters will not derail us from our economic trajectory under the leadership of his excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa,” they declared.

They further dismissed Sikhala’s concerns about the slogan’s implications, labeling his statements as foolish and indicative of desperation.

“Claims by Job Sikhala that the revolutionary slogan is meant to kill or threaten him are not only foolish but a sign of desperation,” the group asserted.

Sikhala is expected to hold a press conference to provide a further response to Mudha’s criticisms.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...