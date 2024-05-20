Chiwenga In Health Scare

By Political Reporter-Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has been flown to China for a medical review.

Chiwenga was last seen in public on May 11, attending the silver jubilee of Roman Catholic Archbishop Robert Ndlovu’s ordination in Harare, alongside President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba confirmed Chiwenga’s whereabouts to ZimLive after the vice president missed three events attended by Mnangagwa last week. Charamba stated, “He went out for his medicals.”

In 2019, Chiwenga underwent major surgery in China to address a condition that narrowed or tightened his esophagus.

He has also received medical treatment in India and South Africa.

This marks Chiwenga’s second visit to his Chinese doctors in five months.

During his annual leave in January, he travelled to China for “routine medical check-ups with his physicians,” according to a presidential spokesperson.

