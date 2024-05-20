Sikhala Calls Out Owen Mudha

Former Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala has called out President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s right hand man and Midlands Provincial minister Owen Ncube for chanting a slogan denouncing him.

In a video circulating on social media, Mudha is heard chanting “pasi na Job Sikhala” while also escalating the Mnangagwa 2030 slogan.

Sikhala has since responded to Mudha saying his cowardly tactics undermine the principles of democracy and freedom of expression.

“Dear Zimbabweans and all our worldwide friends, I am disappointed and deeply trouble by threats against my life by Owen Mudha Ncube. I want to condemn such a cowardly tactic aimed at silencing the voices of Zimbabwe’s final liberation. These threats not only undermine the principles of democracy and freedom of expression but also reveal the length to which some selfish individuals are against the people of Zimbabwe. It’s quite unfortunate that such utterances come at a time when all Zimbabweans are working hard to get Zimbabwe back in the Commonwealth…”

