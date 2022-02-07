Father Burns Son With Plastic And Iron Bar

A-30-year old Harare man has been arraigned before the courts facing charges of attempting to murder a seven year old juvenile who is his son.

Austine Kapulula on Friday appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda who remanded him to February 18 for routine remand.

Allegations were that on an unknown date in January 2022 the accused assaulted and severely burnt the complainant with an iron bar and plastic residue all over his body.

Resultantly, the complainant is currently admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Kapulula was positively identified by the juvenile. After the assault, he denied the complainant access to medical assistance.

Ruvimbo Matyatya represented the state. -Newsday