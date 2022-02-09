157 Battle For 28 Parly Seats

By- A total of 157 National Assembly candidates will contest 28 vacant seats in next month’s by-elections where 16 political parties will battle it out for Parliament.

The forthcoming elections will also see other candidates battling it out for local authority seats, where nearly 120 seats were declared vacant.

The contesting parties include Citizens Coalition for Change, New Patriotic Front, Free Zimbabwe Congress and the Republican Party of Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF, MDC-Alliance, Zimbabwe Labour Party.

The candidates’ names were published through a Government Gazette extraordinary General Notice 229A OF 2022 issued yesterday in line with the Electoral Act.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chief elections officer, Mr Utoile Silaigwana, said the candidates were successfully nominated last month at the Nomination Court.

The by-elections will be held on March 26.