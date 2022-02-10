AFM Pastor Raped And Murdered In Marondera

By- Police in Marondera are looking for suspects who allegedly raped and axed to death a female pastor early this week.

The body of Nelia Maringe (45) was discovered in a bush near Grasslands Research Station in Marondera, a day after she did not return home from prayers.

Maringe had recently completed theology studies with the AFM church.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii confirmed the incident. He said:

Police are investigating a murder case in Marondera where a woman was found dead with her body half-naked. We appeal to those who may have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to alert the nearest police station.

It is said that on February 7, at around 11 am, Maringe informed her neighbour Rutendo Machapa that she was going into a nearby bush area for prayers and to fetch firewood.

She left carrying her Bible, counter book and an axe.

She didn’t return home that day but was instead found dead the following morning by Charles Mazorodze (53) who was fetching firewood.

He then alerted the police who attended the scene.

Her body was taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital for post-mortem.