Arteta Hits Back At Aubameyang

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has hit back at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the striker accused the gaffer of having a problem with him during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Aubameyang left the London club in January after his contract was terminated.

The 32-year-old had been frozen out at the Gunners and stripped of the captaincy following a disciplinary breach.

He then joined Barcelona on a free transfer, signing a three-year-contract.

Speaking on the fallout, Aubameyang said: “I don’t think I did anything wrong. I think (the problem) was just with him. He wasn’t happy. I was calm and that’s it.”

But Arteta has countered the claims and said he was the “solution, not the problem”.

The Arsenal boss told reporters on Wednesday: “I am extremely grateful for what Auba has done at the club, for his contribution since I have been here and the way I see myself in that relationship is the solution, not the problem.

“What I am saying is that I’ve been this solution, 100 per cent, I can look in the eye of anybody.

“I do lot of things wrong, for sure. But the intention all the time is the best – and not for me, it is for the club and for the team.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe