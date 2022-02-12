Disturbing Video Of Benny Hinn With Passion Java Saying: Twabam!

Share

IS BENNY HINN A TRUE PROPHET? The below is a video of the US preacher with the controversial ZANU PF activist, Passion Java, as both announce an upcoming program in Harare, before signing off with the offensive: “twabam” squealer.

Benny Hinn is held by many Pentecostal Christians as a preacher of good morals, and the latest development strikes out opposites on his character.

Passion Java has several videos of him supporting the ongoing terrorism in Zimbabwe and he regularly engages in vulgarities in public.

VIDEO