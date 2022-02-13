Greatman Accuses TEO Events Of Dishonesty

By A Correspondent- A dispute has emerged between Greatman (Tongai Gwaze) a Zimbabwean musician and TEO Events over the former’s failure to pay US$2 500 for services provided at his wedding.

Greatman wedded Silibaziso Masara barely two weeks ago at an event that was dubbed the wedding of the year.

The musician accuses TEO Events of dishonesty in handling donated funds and goods.

Speaking during an interview with the Sunday Mail, Greatman claims TEO Events completely took over the event and monopolized everything.

He said:

They monopolized everything! TEO directed all cash donations to their bank accounts and mobile numbers for mobile money transfers. Goods were received on our behalf. We got nothing.

What is surprising though is that there are service providers that are yet to be paid. I am said to be in arrears of more than US$2 500. However, I know cash donations that came through on the day and before could have easily settled the debts.

TEO has failed to provide a financial statement or receipts showing how funds were used. Up to now, I don’t even know how much money we got from various people, including pledges and goods. We have been kept in the dark.

Meanwhile, Matthew Mhembere of TEO Events said Greatman and his family were being ungrateful. He argued that it was not his responsibility to meet their debts.

He said:

They now want to ask how much money we got from donations and pledges, yet they don’t even care about the expenses I incurred in making the event a success. Besides, it is not my responsibility to meet their debts.

Mhembere said he doesn’t know what else they want from him since he settled all the wedding costs that came under him. He added that he doesn’t want to talk to Greatman and his family again.-statemedia