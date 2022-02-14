Mwonzora Remembers Tsvangirai, Holds Tsvangirai Lecture

Opposition MDC-T leader Daglous Mwonzora said his party is hosting a public lecture in honour of the late MDC founder, Morgan Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai succumbed to cancer on 14 February 2018.

In a statement, Mwonzora said:

President Morgan Tsvangirai passed away on 14 February 2018. Honouring his memory, we will host the annual Morgan Tsvangirai Memorial Lecture at MRT House tomorrow (Monday). We shall forever preserve his legacy.