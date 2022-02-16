Former Warriors Defender Murder New Details Emerge

By-A New details in the robbery and murder of former Caps United and Warriors left-back Charles Yohane over the weekend in South Africa have emerged.

Reports indicate that one of the suspects in the 48-year-old Zimbabwean’s murder was arrested in Soweto after he was found driving around in the deceased’s car.

Yohane went missing on Saturday only for his body to be found by his family and friends in South Africa on Tuesday with a gunshot wound in the head.

According to family members, the former Bidvest Wits player had gone to a match and encountered the carjackers in Soweto on his way home.

CCTV footage of Yohane’s kidnapping at a traffic light emerged where a gang of four men jumped into his BMW vehicle and forced him to drive off.

The gang had reportedly failed in an attempt to hijack another car before they attacked Yohane.

After the arrest of one of the suspects in Soweto on Monday while driving around in the car, the search for Yohane narrowed to the Soweto area and on Tuesday, with the help of the police, his body was positively identified.

One of his friends and former Warriors defender, Innocent Chikoya identified Yohane’s body this Wednesday.

The family has started the process to repatriate the remains, with former Zimbabwe footballers pooling resources to help in the repatriation via a local funeral services company.

Mourners are gathered at the family home in Mbare but family members are not yet sure when the body is expected to arrive.

Madzibaba, as Yohane was known then by his fans, was part of the dominant Steve Kwashi coached Caps United class of 1996 that won the first League Championship for the club since Independence.

Yohane also starred for the Warriors when he scored in their 3-0 win over Sudan in Khartoum in 1997 in the AFCON 1998 qualifiers.

The late defender was a regular Warriors player and was part of the 2004 squad that qualified for their first-ever AFCON Tournament hosted by Tunisia.