CCC Pushes For Key Reforms Before Polls

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change led by President Nelson Chamisa says it will leave no stone unturned in its quest for free and fair polls.

Addressing a media conference in Harare on Wednesday CCC piled pressure on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to be neutral in the execution of expected constitutional obligations.

According to CCC, ZEC’s bias is worrisome.