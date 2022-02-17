Pictures: Zanu PF Hooligans Bash President Chamisa’s Supporters

Tinashe Sambiri|Unruly Zanu PF supporters severely assaulted Citizens’ Coalition For Change( CCC) members in Harare on Wednesday.

The CCC members were accompanying party vice president Hon Tendai Biti during his campaign programme in Harare East.

They were assaulted with iron bars for wearing yellow regalia.

In a statement, Hon Biti’s aide, Emmanuel Zellers Gumbo said:

“In Harare East, Zanu Pf thugs led by one Ranga have just brutally tortured Citizens Coalition For Change members using iron bars for wearing yellow Advocate Nelson Chamisa branded t-shirts.

We’re currently at Mabvuku Police station.”