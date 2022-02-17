ZNA Speaks On Mutoko Army Robbery

By- The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has distanced itself from reports circulating on social media of a robbery in Mutoko involving their officials.

ZNA said such a report was fake, adding that there was no such robbery.

Below is a statement by ZNA dismissing the report:

MEDIA RESPONSE ON FAKE NEWS ITEM ON ALLEGED ARMED ROBBERY IN MUTOKO

In response to a social media and WhatsApp fake message that has been circulating since early this morning, the Zimbabwe National Army would like to set the record straight that no such robbery occurred in Mutoko yesterday on 16 February 2022. The Security Forces have carried out thorough investigations in and around Mutoko and no such incident took place. The alleged victims are also non-existent. The fake report also says four people were arrested but without mentioning their names. The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Mutoko has also refuted that they arrested anyone related to an armed robbery case in the area.

The Army would like to point out that this message is malicious and must be dismissed with the contempt it deserves. The Security Forces are very much concerned about the spread of fake news posts especially when there are regional and international conferences taking place. It is now well established that such fake news posts are meant to cause alarm and despondence.

Investigations have now been instituted to apprehend the originators of these fake news posts and the perpetrators will be brought to book.

Alphios Makotore

Colonel

Director Army Public Relations