Zanu PF Accused Of Defacing CCC Candidates’ Posters

Share

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF thugs in Kwekwe are defacing Nelson Chamisa’ CCC candidates’ campaign posters.

Settlement Chikwinya, CCC aspiring MP for Mbizo is one of the victims.

Chikwinya announced this said development through his Twitter Handle:

Anebhora ndiye anomakwa. @ZANUPF_Official has unleashed 6 vehicles fully loaded with Al-shabaab crew in kwekwe to pull down our campaign material. The lead vehicle is a blue Nissan Navara ADM 1728 driven by Courage and Trueman.

Citizens shall conquer.

@CCCZimbabwe

@daddyhope

Anebhora ndiye anomakwa. @ZANUPF_Official has unleashed 6 vehicles fully loaded with Al-shabaab crew in kwekwe to pull down our campaign material. The lead vehicle is a blue Nissan Navara ADM 1728 driven by Courage and Trueman.

Citizens shall conquer.@CCCZimbabwe @daddyhope pic.twitter.com/CYv7vPToQt — Hon Chikwinya Mbizo (@chikwinya2015) February 17, 2022