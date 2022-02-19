Mnangagwa “Bans” Car Rallies Due To Fear Of President Chamisa

ZRP WARNS POLITICIANS AGAINST HOLDING CAR RALLIES, BLOCKING ROADS AND DISRUPTING THE SOOTH FLOW OF TRAFFIC

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has noted with concern the conduct by some politicians and supporters who are holding car rallies and in the process block traffic thereby interfering with the smooth flow of traffic in urban areas, Central Business Districts and other public places.

In terms of Maintenance of Order and Peace Act Chapter 11:23, conveners of gatherings should stick to the notified venue and avoid breaching public peace.