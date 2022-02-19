Police Target Chamisa Sunday Rally

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police has banned car rallies, which Nelson Chamisa’s new political grouping has adopted.

The police said these car rallies were “blocking roads and disrupting the smooth traffic flow”.

Chamisa is scheduled to hold a rally on Sunday to launch its campaign for by-elections planned for the 26th of March.

Below is the statement by the ZRP:

ZRP WARNS POLITICIANS AGAINST HOLDING CAR RALLIES, BLOCKING ROADS AND DISRUPTING THE SOOTH FLOW OF TRAFFIC

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has noted with concern the conduct by some politicians and supporters who are holding car rallies and in the process block traffic thereby interfering with the smooth flow of traffic in urban areas, Central Business Districts and other public places.

In terms of Maintenance of Order and Peace Act Chapter 11:23, conveners of gatherings should stick to the notified venue and avoid breaching public peace.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police will ensure that law and order is maintained in public places and those who cause disorder will face the due process of the law.

(NYATHI. P) Assistant Commissioner

Senior Staff Officer (Press, Public and Int. Relations)

to the Commissioner-General of Police Police General Headquarters