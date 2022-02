25 Armed Robbers Including Zimbabweans In Police Shoot-Out In SA

Share

By-At least eight suspects have been shot dead during an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Johannesburg.

The shootout took place in Rosettenville, this afternoon.

Four police officers were wounded and two were airlifted to hospital.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says about 25 suspects were involved in the robbery.

-eNCA