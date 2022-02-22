Grace Mugabe Opens Up On Mugabe Exhumation

By A Correspondent- Former first lady, Grace Mugabe has insisted that she buried her husband, Robert Mugabe, according to his wishes and instructions.

She made the remarks while speaking at the burial of Sarah Mahoka who died in a car accident last week following a head-on collision.

This comes after a Zvimba traditional court last year ruled that Grace violated cultural and traditional rites by burying Mugabe at his homestead in Zvimba.

Grace did not attend the court and Chief Zvimba found her guilty of the charges and ordered her to pay a fine of 5 cows and a goat.

The traditional leader, born Stanley Mhondoro, also ordered that former President Robert Mugabe’s body should be exhumed and reburied at the National Heroes Acre in the capital. Zim Morning Post quotes Grace as saying:

I buried my husband according to the instructions he left me, those who want to exhume him, go ahead, we are watching.

It’s a ruling against a widow, and the widow has nothing to do with the burying of her husband … This judgment is irrelevant if you were to ask me because in any case, Chief Zvimba does not preside over cases here.

They obviously need a court order in order to exercise the judgment, in which case we will oppose that court order in the courts, and they must be rest assured the road that they have taken is the wrong route.

Leo also insisted that Chief Zvimba was the one who had violated cultural and traditional norms as the case should have gone to the kraal head first.

He added:

This is far from over. We are ready to take him on.

Patrick Zhuwao, one of Mugabe’s nephews, previously claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was behind the push to have Mugabe’s remains exhumed saying he wants a mystical sceptre he was allegedly buried with.