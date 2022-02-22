Welshman Ncube Diagnosed With Kidney Infection

Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) vice president Welshman Ncube has been diagnosed with a kidney infection.

This was revealed by Discent Bajila is a National Executive Committee member of the MDC Alliance Youth Assembly.

Said Bajila, “I paid a courtesy visit on leader @Welshman_Ncube this morning. He has been diagnosed with a kidney infection and we agreed that he continues resting at home as per doctor’s prescription. Let us remember him in our prayers.”