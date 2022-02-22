Zhombe Headman Demands USD$10 Court Appearance Fee

Share

By A Correspondent- Zhombe Headman Nduku has shocked villagers after demanding $10 USD from accused persons as fees to appear before his court.

Rural folks in Zhombe are complaining that they do not have access to the foreign currency which the headman is demanding.

Villagers who spoke to this reporter have raised their concerns that the headman is abusing them by demanding court appearance fees in US dollars when he knows that the people in Zhombe do not have access to foreign currency.

See the picture below…..

Headman