Zim Robbers Gunned Down In SA In Foiled Money Heist

By- South Africa’s police minister, Bheki Cele, Monday said police shot and killed 8 members of a 25-member gang involved in cash heists in Gauteng and Kwazulu Natal (KZN), arrested 8 while the remaining are still at large.



Cele said the gang is armed to the teeth as they have AK47s and double magazines.



He said the gang comprised of 4 South Africans from KZN, 1 from Botswana and “the rest” – 20 from Zimbabwe shot at a helicopter and injured the pilot. Watch the video below for more:



More: eNCA