Apostle Chiwenga Joins Mwonzora, Tells Chamisa To Cancel 2023 Elections, Says Mnangagwa Is President Of Zimbabwe Nothing Will Change

APOSTLE CHIWENGA OFFICIALLY JOINS MWONZORA IN CANCELLING 2023 ELECTIONS.

PREACHER WHO ONCE SAID CHAMISA WILL BE PRESIDENT IN 2018, WHEN IT WAS CONVENIENT, NOW CONFIRMS INVESTIGATIONS BY ZIMEYE THAT HE IS A MNANGAGWA AGENT SIMPLY SPOILING THE ELECTORATE USING TACTFUL AND BOMBASTIC SCRIPTURAL TEXTS.

Talent Chiwenga in this video says:

“I want to advise those who call themselves opposition parties … It is a waste of time to do elections I am suggesting that instead of doing elections, why can’t we use election money build roads and also to work towards making sure, one – that Zim elections aren’t run by ZANU PF because as long as we have people like the people that we have right now in the judiciary and even in Zimbabwe electoral commission as directors or generals, we are going nowhere.

“As long as we have election agents from other political parties being deprived of election statistics and information from the polling centres which formation is given ZANU PF polling agents we are not going anywhere.

“So, to Zimbabweans my advice to you is if you are doing a small business; to those who are still waiting for some companies try as much as you can to start a business of your own which you’re going to work on your own, and to do on your own, be an entrepreneur by a small business owner. Seeking employment in Zimbabwe, uou are slowly committing your career suicide, you are hanging on a falling tree, one day Chiwenga will find you fallen. You must look for your own business to do it.

“So those who are hoping that we are going to have a good election and probably some miracle will happen and we will have a credible election, which is going to be credible, free and fair, with an acceptable election result you are wasting your time. My suggestion to both the President of Zimbabwe and political parties, is to forget about elections in the meantime maybe for another 5 years and deal with other problems that we can actually solve, election in Zimbabwe is always going to be contested because the manner in which these section what institutions like Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and the Anti-Corruption Commission, the way they are constituted, and the way they are appointed and the way they run those companies or those organisations I can tell you it is a waste of money. I don’t have a problem with us wasting time, we have been wasting time for years now. I am much more concerned about wasting money which we don’t have.

“I am advising you the people of Zimbabwe that why don’t we we do away with this thing of voting, in 2023 if ZANU people say we will just go vote if MDC people say we will just go and vote, if these things I’m talking about have not changed, it is better not to vote, people must do a voter protest, a voter protest, that’s what I’m suggesting. Normal thinking Zimbabweans, cannot vote; when we have Zimbabwe Electoral Commission employees that are coming from the military the same military which was responsible for the unconstitutional removal of President Mugabe and the same military which is guilty of murdering Zimbabweans it is a waste of time; our state right now is not run the proper way the balance of power is tilted towards the military and because of that elections are a cosmetic way for authenticating a militarized system, so I am advising you if you want to go ahead and vote thinking that anything will change, I will be alive if they have not killed me, if they have killed me you will remain to see for yourselves and testify among yourselves that Chiwenga told you, but the truth is elections in our country are a waste of time. Doing elections in Zimbabwe is like pulling a woman to you who is not your wife. You are wasting time.”

