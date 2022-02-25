256 Ukraine Based Zimbabweans Seek Refuge In Berlin

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Embassy in Berlin has registered 256 citizens in Ukraine, with the Harare advising other nationals to leave that country if it is safe to do.

The latest development comes after several Zimbabweans had been left stranded by the war, which erupted early Thursday.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana posted on Twitter: We have advised our citizens to travel to any third country if it is safe to do so. -Representations were made to different embassies to allow safe passage of our nationals.

Russia invaded Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday following weeks of fruitless diplomatic efforts by Western leaders to avert war and realised their worst fears about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions.

Putin wants Ukraine to renounce its intentions to join Nato.

