The gvt of Zimbabwe is at war with its citizens. A Tr cannot afford to buy 25 GB of data from a state parastatal. E learning has been effectively banned and trs poverty has been normalized. Then someone tells us that trs should go back to work. Work for what? #SaveOurEducationZw pic.twitter.com/lpxVWXQW8E— Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe,ARTUZ (@ARTUZ_teachers) February 25, 2022
