Zanu PF Hijacks Official Opening Of Rujeko School

President Chamisa’s Masvingo urban Mp snubbed by Zanu PF July Moyo as he hijacks official opening of Rujeko secondary school today

As Masvingo urban member of Parliament Jacob Nyokanhete donated 925 bags of cement, 30 000 bricks, door frames and window frames is not invited to the official opening of Rujeko Secondary school and tour of Runyararo West clinic.

Wezhira Munya

25 February 2022

Today, Zanu PF minister of local government July Moyo will official open Rujeko Secondary school in Masvingo urban ward 7 and visits Runyararo West clinic in ward 3.

Rujeko Secondary school is the first council owned secondary in Masvingo urban. The money used to build Rujeko secondary school was from the residents and Citizens Coalition for Change honourable Jacob Nyokanhete who gave

30 000 bricks, 668 bags of cement , 12 door frames and 11 window frames.

In showing hatred of President Chamisa’s party , the organisers of the official opening of Rujeko Secondary school did not invite Masvingo urban member of Parliament Jacob Nyokanhete.

In addition, Zanu PF member July Moyo, will tour Runyararo West clinic, a new clinic that was built using residents’ money and gave 257 bags of cement from Hon Jacob Nyokanhete.

The money used to buy cement , bricks, door frames and window frames by hon Nyokanhete was from the constituency development fund allocated to Masvingo urban constituency.

In his community engagments, hon Nyokanhete too heed to the request of Masvingo residents who requested that constituency development funds be used to built Rujeko secondary school and Runyararo West clinic.

Commenting on not being invited to the official opening of Rujeko secondary school, hon Nyokanhete said, “I am happy that finally our children from Rujeko have access to quality education at a near by school. We as residents of Rujeko, we were concerned by long distances our kids were travelling to access secondary school education. I want to thank Masvingo urban residents for collectively raise money to built this school. I want to thank Masvingo Mayor, all councillors, city council management and staff for hard work.”

Rujeko secondary school opened it’s doors this term and there are 200 form 1 learners who have been enrolled.

Former councillor Musekiwa said, “As ward 7, we are excited with Rujeko secondary school. History has been made, Rujeko secondary school is the first council owned secondary school. We celebrate this mile stone achievement. I played my part and l am ready to give all the support needed at this school.”

Zanu PF is using the official opening of Rujeko secondary school in ward 7 and Runyararo West Clinic in ward 3 as by election campaign platforms.

Masvingo urban has four council by elections that were triggered by MDC T led by Mwonzora and July Moyo. The by elections are in wards 3, 4, 5 and 7.

In ward 7, former councillor Musekiwa who was recalled by Mwonzora last year was very instrumental in advocating for construction of Rujeko secondary school. Interestingly, he was not invited to the official opening because he belongs to president Chamisa’s party.

Musekiwa will represent Citizens Coalition for Change party on the 26 March 2022 by elections.

Commenting on Zanu PF’s hijacking of the school and clinic financed by residents Mr Wakura ward 7 resident said, “Zanu PF has a history of hijacking community projects that were financed by non governmental organisations, churches and residents. What is happening today in Masvingo urban, has angered us as residents. We expected advocate Mayor Maboke to officially open Rujeko Secondary school.”

Masvingo Mayor advocate Maboke will give the welcome remarks