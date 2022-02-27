Palace Target Zemura

Jordan Zemura says he will not be affected by his contract situation at Bournemouth.

The Zimbabwean defender entered the final six months of his deal, and talks for a new contract were suspended in December to avoid any distraction on the player’s performances.

His performance at Cherries has seen him linked with EPL sides Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Leicester City.

Zemura, who made his debut in the Carabao Cup in September 2020, has made 22 appearances for the club this season, scoring three goals.

Asked if his contract situation had been on his mind, Zemura told the Daily Echo: “No, not at all. At the end of the day, I think the gaffer was right.

“When we had the chat about it, it’s true, I’m still so young.

“So having talks about something like that is a bit like, ‘what do I worry about? Do I worry about this?’.

“So, for me, I just listen to the gaffer. I’ve listened to him since he’s first to come in and just left it. Whatever comes, we’ll just revisit it when we need to.

“But right now it’s about playing and getting the job done.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe