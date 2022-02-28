ZimEye
We condemn all form of violence & all those responsible must face the full wrath of the law. Opposition groups & their leaders must stop inciting violence at their gatherings. Our President has always preached peace & tolerance. Peace begins with me, with you & with all of us! pic.twitter.com/IPAXuKlFIy— ZANU PF (@ZANUPF_Official) February 28, 2022
We condemn all form of violence & all those responsible must face the full wrath of the law. Opposition groups & their leaders must stop inciting violence at their gatherings. Our President has always preached peace & tolerance. Peace begins with me, with you & with all of us! pic.twitter.com/IPAXuKlFIy