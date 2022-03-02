Chiredzi Teen Caged For Sodomy

Share

By-A Chiredzi boy who is just 18 will spend the next nine years behind bars after sodomising a boy from the neighbourhood.

Chiredzi Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu suspended three years of the sentence bringing down the effective jail sentence down from 12.

The boy must be cursing his gods because had the crime been committed a year earlier, he would have escaped with a wholly suspended prison sentence because of age.

Learnmore Manganye (18) of Village 9 Chizvirizvi, Chief Tshovani, Chiredzi sodomised an eight-year-old boy until he had a running tummy and could not walk properly.

Manganye was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault.

The Mirror also attended the court session.

Giving sentence, Magistrate Zuyu said young boys are no longer safe due to unscrupulous people like Manganye.

“We used to get worried about our young girls being not safe but now our young boys are also not safe and young people are now living in fear because of people like you,” said Magistrate Zuyu.

The Mirror heard that on January 6, 2022 after midday, Manganye called the complainant who was playing with other kids and took him to a bush. He ordered the boy to lie down, removed his pants and inserted his organ into the back of the boy.

The boy cried for help but Manganye hit him on the head and continued penetrating him.

The matter came to light when the boy had a runny stomach the following day and could not walk properly. He then told his grandmother what has transpired and the matter was reported to the Police.

Manganye pleaded not guilty and accused the grandmother of fabricating the story because his cattle once grazed on her maize.

Magistrate Zuyu however, said it was unlikely for small children to make such serious allegations.

Rutendo Ndibwo appeared for the state.

-Masvingo Mirror